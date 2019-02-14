|
Kennedy Elizabeth
(Betty) Passed away peacefully
at Pinderfields Hospital on
31st January 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved Mother of
Thomas, Michael and Linda.
Loving Mother in Law to
Heather, Catherine, and Thornton.
A much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
A cherished Sister and Auntie.
Funeral service to be held
at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Rhodes Funeralcare, 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
