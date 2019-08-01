|
|
|
Crossland Elizabeth
(nee Kitchen) After a long illness courageously borne passed away peacefully on Friday 26th July aged 85 years, with her loving sons Gary and Mick by her side. The much loved and loving wife of the late George, adored and dearly loved mam, grandma,
great grandma and mother in law.
Forever missed and loved,
R.I.P mam xx
Elizabeth's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 7th August at All Saints Church, Hightown, Castleford at 10.15am prior to interment at Whitwood Cemetery
at 11.00am.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019