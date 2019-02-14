|
RYAN Eleanor
(née Cookson) Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Saturday 2nd February 2019
aged 87 of Featherstone.
Beloved wife of
the late George Ryan,
loving mum of
Shaun, Martin and Debbie,
treasured grandma of
Jake, Talia and Stanley and
much loved sister of Jim.
The funeral service to take place
on Wednesday 20th February 2019
in St Thomas Church, Featherstone
at 1.30pm followed by committal
at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however donations will be gratefully
received for The Royal British Legion
and The Prince Of Wales Hospice,
a plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Everyone is welcome to join the
family for refreshments after the
service at Kings Croft.
All enquiries please contact
Granville Brooks Funeral Services,
Featherstone. Tel 01977 791869
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
