NOLAN Elaine
(Nee Wigglesworth) Peacefully on Thursday 14th March 2019, aged 66, of Sharlston, formerly Featherstone.
Much loved wife of John,
beloved mam of Claire and Cazie, mother in law of Nige and Daz, treasured granny of Jade, Jake, Taylor and Mia and cherished
great granny of Mason.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at Featherstone Methodist Church at 11.00am prior to interment at Featherstone Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support. Everybody is welcome for refreshments after the service at The Dam Inn, Wakefield.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
