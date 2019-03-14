Home

E V Fox & Sons Funeral Directors
44 Barnsley Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF9 2RF
01977 877136
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:45
Trinity Methodist Church
South Elmsall
Tinsley Eileen Passed away peacefully at Woodheyes Care Home, Leicester on Sunday 3rd March aged 93.
Daughter of Reginald and Ruth Tinsley (deceased).
Formerly of High Steet,
South Elmsall.
Much loved auntie to David, Susan and Paul and great aunt to Duncan, Fiona, Josephine and Kristina.
Returning to South Elmsall for burial at Carr Lane Cemetery funeral service to be held Friday 29th March, 2019 at Trinity Methodist Church, South Elmsall at 12.45 p.m.
Enquiries to E V Fox & Sons Tel 01977 642353
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
