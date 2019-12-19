|
PASHLEY Eileen Ann Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday 10th December, aged 71. Beloved Wife of the late Neville. Also, a dear Granny, Great-granny, Sister and Sister in Law.
Funeral service to take place at 1.15pm at All Saints' Church, South Kirkby, on Monday 23rd December, followed by the committal at Ardsley Crematorium.
Donations to the Action For Pulmonary Fibrosis are welcome in lieu of flowers.
Refreshments will be available after the committal at The Moorthorpe Recreational Club.
All enquiries to
Infinity Funeral Arrangements - South Elmsall - 0800 772 3735
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019