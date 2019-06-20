|
FIRTH Eileen
(nee Hoaksey) Eileen Firth (nee Hoaksey) sadly passed away peacefully on
9th June 2019, aged 82.
Much loved wife of Jack, mum of Sandra and Tina and loving Nana, Great Grandma, Sister and Auntie. She will be greatly missed by
all her family.
Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th June at 12 noon
at St Botolphs, Knottingley, followed by a short service at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Any charitable donations
to Ataxia UK.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
