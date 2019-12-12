|
|
|
Ball Eileen
(née Huddlestone) Passed away peacefully in
HolyRood House Care Home
after a long illness, on the
29th November 2019, aged 75 years. The beloved wife of Stan,
a dearly loved mum of Alison and Helen, a much loved grandma to Joseph & Lily, dear mother in law to Andrew and Gerry, also a loved sister of Joan. Will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 18th December,
with service in St Marys Church,
Allerton Bywater at 1-15pm,
followed by a Committal at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Alzheimer's Society.
The family invite all attending to join them afterwards for refreshments to The Victoria Hotel.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019