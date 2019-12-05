Home

Edward Lomax Notice
Lomax Edward (Ted) Of Pontefract.
Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital,
with his loving family by his side on
25th November 2019, aged 91 years. The loving husband of Sylvia (DID),
a much loved dad to Stephen, also a loving grandad & great grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 10th December with service at Pontefract Crematorium 1.40pm. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance. After the service everyone is welcome for refreshments to Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
