Ward Edna Passed away peacefully on December 6th 2019,
aged 92 years.
Loving wife to the late Roy,
loving mum to Elaine and the
late Susan, grandma to Kevin
and Marcus, grandma in law
to Liz and Tori, great grandma
to Imani, Lily, Mabel and Ben.

The service will take place on Thursday 2nd January 2020
at Pontefract Crematorium at 14.20 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to go
to Assistance Dogs and the
Prince of Wales Hospice.
The family would like to warmly invite you all to join them at
Farmer Copley's after the funeral.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019
