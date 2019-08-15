|
box Edna Edna sadly passed away
on 31st July 2019, aged 92,
a loving Wife to the late Gordon,
a beloved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma and a great
friend to many others.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 19th August 2019 at
Edward the Confessor Church, Brotherton at 1pm,
followed by the
committal at Pontefract Crematorium for the family only.
Immediately following the funeral, the family welcomes everybody
for refreshments and to share memories of Edna
at Brotherton Parish Hall.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be split between
the Church Flower Fund and
The Talking Newspaper.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019