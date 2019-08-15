Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:00
Edward the Confessor Church
Brotherton
View Map
Committal
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
14:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Box
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Box

Notice Condolences

Edna Box Notice
box Edna Edna sadly passed away
on 31st July 2019, aged 92,
a loving Wife to the late Gordon,
a beloved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma and a great
friend to many others.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 19th August 2019 at
Edward the Confessor Church, Brotherton at 1pm,
followed by the
committal at Pontefract Crematorium for the family only.
Immediately following the funeral, the family welcomes everybody
for refreshments and to share memories of Edna
at Brotherton Parish Hall.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be split between
the Church Flower Fund and
The Talking Newspaper.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.