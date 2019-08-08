Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Box
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Box

Notice Condolences

Edna Box Notice
BOX Edna Sadly passed away on
31st July 2019, aged 92.
A loving wife to the late Gordon,
a beloved mum, grandma & great grandma and a great friend
to many others.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 19th August 2019 at Edward the Confessor Church, Brotherton at 13.00 followed by the committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 14:20. Donations in lieu of flowers to be split between the Church Flower Fund & The Talking Newspaper.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.