BOX Edna Sadly passed away on
31st July 2019, aged 92.
A loving wife to the late Gordon,
a beloved mum, grandma & great grandma and a great friend
to many others.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 19th August 2019 at Edward the Confessor Church, Brotherton at 13.00 followed by the committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 14:20. Donations in lieu of flowers to be split between the Church Flower Fund & The Talking Newspaper.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 8, 2019