ROBERTS EDITH MARY
nee Blacker Formerly of Primrose Drive, Castleford. Passed away peacefully in Cymar House Care Home on the 7th December 2019, aged 97 years. The beloved wife of the late Don,
a devoted mum of Jean,
a loving grandma of
Michael & Andrew,
a great grandma of Rees,
a dear mother in law of Hugh,
also a loved sister of Norman.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 6th January with service in Castleford Salvation Army, Citadel
at 1.15pm followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service back at The Salvation Army, Citadel. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of Dementia UK. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019