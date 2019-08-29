|
Fleming Dorraine
(nee Taylor) Passed away
peacefully at home, on
13th August 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Brian,
much loved mum of Mark and Lee, treasured nan of Jenna and Robbie, and a very
dear sister of Stephen.
The funeral service will be held
at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September
at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support,
for which a box will be
provided at the service.
All enquires to T F Morritt Funeral Directors 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019