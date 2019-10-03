|
WILBY Dorothy
(Nee Deakin) Peacefully on Wednesday 25th September 2019, aged 84 of Fitzwilliam. Loving mam of Roger, Jo and Dawn. Treasured granny and great granny. Forever loved and will be missed. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 8th October 2019 in Bishop Holgate Chapel, Hemsworth at 12.30pm, prior to committal in Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, donations will
be gratefully received for the Prince of Wales Hospice. Everybody is welcome for refreshments after
the service at Kings Croft Hotel, Pontefract. All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019