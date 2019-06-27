|
STOTHARD Dorothy Ann
(nee Lynch) Of Your Charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Dorothy, who passed away suddenly at home in Glass Houghton, Castleford on June 13th 2019, aged 67 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Andrew. Beloved daughter of Olive, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Sarah and Tim and Andrew and Hannah, also loving grandma of Francesca, Harrison and Isaac. Requiem Mass to take place at St. Joseph's R.C. Church on Tuesday, July 9th at 11.15 am. followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Macmillan Nurses, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
