R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Dorothy Jukes Notice
Jukes Dorothy May
(Dot) Of Featherstone aged 86 years died peacefully in hospital on Saturday 9th March 2019.
The beloved wife of the late
Les Jukes and a devoted
and loving mum, mother- in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Dot will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 25th March at 10.20am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation may be left in the donation box situated outside the crematorium exit doors. All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
