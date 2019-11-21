Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:00
St Peter's Church
Kirk Smeaton
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
15:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Christian

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Christian Notice
CHRISTIAN Dorothy Passed away at the Prince Of Wales Hospice on 10th November 2019 aged 84. A beloved wife to Stuart
& a loving mum to John.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at St Peter's Church, Kirk Smeaton at 14:00 followed by the committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 15:00 then afterwards for refreshments at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers to the church and the
Prince Of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -