|
|
|
CHRISTIAN Dorothy Passed away at the Prince Of Wales Hospice on 10th November 2019 aged 84. A beloved wife to Stuart
& a loving mum to John.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at St Peter's Church, Kirk Smeaton at 14:00 followed by the committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 15:00 then afterwards for refreshments at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers to the church and the
Prince Of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019