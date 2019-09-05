Home

C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:15
Pontefract Crematorium
Dorothy Allison Notice
ALLISON DOROTHY Of Pontefract, passed away on August 27th 2019. Beloved wife of George and a dearly loved mam and mother-in-law, also a loving grammy, great-granny and
great-great-granny. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, September 12th at
10.20 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for The Lullaby Trust, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019
