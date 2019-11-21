Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:15
Pontefract Crematorium
WHITEHOUSE DORIS Of Glass Houghton, passed away peacefully on November 9th 2019 aged 91 years. Dear wife of the late Bruce, dearly loved mum of Mark and Neil. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 25th November at 10.20am. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Society and Children in Need
which may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son. Funeral Directors. Tel. 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019
