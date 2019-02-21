Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Scorah & Son
223 Leeds Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF3 3NF
01924 823116
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Taylor

Notice Condolences

Doris Taylor Notice
Taylor Doris Passed away peacefully in The Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract, on 13th February 2019,
aged 101 years.
Much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Greatly missed by all who loved her.
The cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations to The Prince of Wales Hospice, for which a box
will be provided.
Enquiries to Lewis Scorah and Son
Tel: 01924 823116
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.