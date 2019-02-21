|
|
|
Taylor Doris Passed away peacefully in The Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract, on 13th February 2019,
aged 101 years.
Much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Greatly missed by all who loved her.
The cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 4th March at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations to The Prince of Wales Hospice, for which a box
will be provided.
Enquiries to Lewis Scorah and Son
Tel: 01924 823116
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More