JEWITT DORIS Aunt Dot, of Pontefract and formerly of Featherstone, died on 2nd December 2019 in her 100th year. Dearly loved aunt of Kath, Lucy, Matthew and Polly. Loved and will be sadly missed. Service to take place at All Saints Church, North Featherstone on Monday 23rd December at 11.15am followed by interment at North Featherstone Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations may be kindly left for Guide Dogs For The Blind in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019