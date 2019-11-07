|
|
|
LIMER Doreen Of Altofts, passed away peacefully at home on 19 October 2019. Loving wife of Leonard, sister of the late Mavis and Ken, sister in law of Enid and much loved auntie, great auntie and friend to many.
Leonard and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy,
to all who attended Doreen's funeral on 31 October 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium and for the generous donations to the Alzheimer's Society/Dementia UK.
Particular thanks to J D Burke Normanton for the professional funeral arrangements,
Rev Barry Owen for his comforting words and service and to
Farmer Copleys.
Special thanks to Dr Gutta and staff at Patience Lane Surgery, Normanton District Nurses and all the wonderful staff at
Radfield Home Care.
We are very grateful for all their care and support.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019