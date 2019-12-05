|
|
|
Herrick Doreen Mary Michael and family sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy and for the numerous sympathy cards received.
We appreciated the amazing turn
out at church, it meant so much to us in our darkest hour.
Many thanks to the florist Neil Barker for his wonderful flowers and Rev'd Sue Hulme for her beautiful and caring service.
Thank you so much for your generous donations to Macmillan nurses which raised £541.85.
We entrusted our funeral arrangements to T F Morritt, Funeral Directors of 70 Redhill Drive, Castleford, warm thanks to Kevin and his team for a very professional and caring service.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019