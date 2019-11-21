|
|
|
HERRICK Doreen Mary
(nee Fielden) Aged 77 years, formerly of Pontefract and who lived the
past 48 years in Glasshoughton.
Died peacefully at home after a brave fight against a long illness, surrounded by her family.
Cherished wife of Michael
for almost 59 years.
Dearly loved by her children, Stephen, Jane, Catherine and the late David who died in infancy. Loving mother-in-law to John
and Julie, nanna to Sophie,
Lottie, Jasmin and Louis and
great nanna to little Freddie.
Our light has gone out,
she will be missed so much.
Special thanks to our Macmillan nurse, carers and district nurses, all were wonderful.
Service to take place at
St Paul's Parish Church, Glasshoughton at 10:45am,
on Thursday 28th November followed by committal
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations to Macmillan Nurses can be left in church.
The family invite all afterwards for refreshments at the Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford.
Now resting in the private chapel of T F Morritt, Funeral Directors,
70 Redhill Drive, Castleford,
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019