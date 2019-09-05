|
Haworth Doreen Aged 87, passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 28th August.
Born in Huddersfield on
27th September 1931, she was a beloved infant school teacher at The Rookeries, Carleton.
She was happily married to
(the late) Bryn for 64 years.
Known for her great sense of humour, she was an active and long term member of a number
of local social groups.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters Caroline, Sally and Virginia and six grandchildren.
Funeral services to be held on Friday 20th September at
St Michaels Church, Carleton at 12:40pm. No flowers please but donations to the Alzheimer's Society greatly received.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019