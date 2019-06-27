|
|
|
GOODWAY Doreen Estella Of Airedale, Castleford,
passed away suddenly on June 10th 2019, aged 88 years. Devoted wife
of the late Frank, also a dearly loved mum, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma and a dear sister. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church NEXT Thursday, July 4th at 12.15 pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
Read More