WRIGHT Donald
(Don) Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in The Croft Care Home on the 14th June 2019,
aged 80 years. The beloved husband of the late Dorothy, a dear brother in law of Derek, also a loved uncle and great uncle. Will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 2nd July with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40pm. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be
kindly received in aid of
The Croft Care Home.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. Tel-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
