Tinker Donald Of Castleford. Passed away suddenly at home, on the 1st July 2019
aged 94 years. The beloved husband of the late Pauline, a dearly loved dad to Pamela and Chris, a precious grandad of Jennifer, a dear father in law of Jill also a loved brother to Joan, Vincent and Peter.
Will be sadly missed by all of his family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral will take place on Friday 19th July, with service in Airedale Methodist Chapel at 11-15am followed by committal at
Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of the upkeep of the church.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019