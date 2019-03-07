|
HAYES DONALD Of Castleford and lifelong fisherman, passed away on February 25th 2019, aged 88 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Marjorie. Dearly loved dad of Mark and his wife Claire and loving and much loved grandad of Danielle. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church on Monday, March 18th at 11.00 am followed by interment at Whitwood Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the N.S.P.C.C, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
