APPLEBY Diana Mary We are sad to announce that Diana, formerly of Hill Road, Castleford, passed away peacefully on 9th June in York Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Keith,
a much loved Mum,
Gran, Auntie and friend to many, who will be dearly missed.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday June 24th
at St John The Baptist
and All Saints Church, Easingwold at 11.00am and afterwards at
The Galtres Centre.
Please wear something colourful.
Family flowers only please.
Donations gratefully received will be for York Against Cancer, Arthritis Research UK
and Crohn's & Colitis UK.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01347 821370
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
