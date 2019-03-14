Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Knottingley
22 Weeland Road
Knottingley, West Yorkshire WF11 8AH
01977 672 618
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
Pontefract Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Derrick Hall Notice
HALL Derrick On February 15, 2019, at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield, Derrick, aged 93 years,
of Stapleton, Pontefract,
former owner of Backhouses Bakery, Aire Street and later
Racca Green, Knottingley, the very dear husband of the late Ursula, loving father to the late Sarah and Caroline, and much loved grandpa to Andrew, Katherine and Joe. Service at Pontefract Crematorium,
Friday 15th March at 1.40pm.
Donations to The Salvation Army.
Enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
