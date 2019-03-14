|
HALL Derrick On February 15, 2019, at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield, Derrick, aged 93 years,
of Stapleton, Pontefract,
former owner of Backhouses Bakery, Aire Street and later
Racca Green, Knottingley, the very dear husband of the late Ursula, loving father to the late Sarah and Caroline, and much loved grandpa to Andrew, Katherine and Joe. Service at Pontefract Crematorium,
Friday 15th March at 1.40pm.
Donations to The Salvation Army.
Enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 14, 2019
