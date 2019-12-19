Home

R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:45
Central Methodist Church
Pontefract
View Map
Derek Curtis Notice
Curtis Derek John Architect, of Pontefract.
Born in Clacton-on-Sea,
died in Pinderfields Hospital on
8th December 2019 aged 85 surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved Husband of Celia,
Father of Simon and Joanna, Granddad to six and
Great Granddad to four.
The funeral is Monday 30th December 2019, 12.45pm at
Central Methodist Church, Pontefract and then family only please at the Crematorium.
Afterwards all are welcome at the Carleton Hotel, Pontefract.
Family flowers only please but donations can kindly be left at the Church for Save the Children.
Enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017 and rjburgess.co.uk or Simon Curtis
on 07539 073320.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019
