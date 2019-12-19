|
Curtis Derek John Architect, of Pontefract.
Born in Clacton-on-Sea,
died in Pinderfields Hospital on
8th December 2019 aged 85 surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved Husband of Celia,
Father of Simon and Joanna, Granddad to six and
Great Granddad to four.
The funeral is Monday 30th December 2019, 12.45pm at
Central Methodist Church, Pontefract and then family only please at the Crematorium.
Afterwards all are welcome at the Carleton Hotel, Pontefract.
Family flowers only please but donations can kindly be left at the Church for Save the Children.
Enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017 and rjburgess.co.uk or Simon Curtis
on 07539 073320.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019