HARTLEY DENNIS Former Rugby League player
who played for Doncaster, Hunslet, Castleford and who also represented Yorkshire
and Great Britain.
Sadly passed away in his sleep on November 13th 2019 aged 83 years. Loving and dearly loved husband of Jackie, much loved dad of Iain, Richard and Craig, loved and loving grandad of Lauren, Joshua, Jack, James, Ben and Abbie also very dear brother of Maurice. A lovely gentle giant of a man, loved and well respected by all who knew him. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday November 28th at 3.00pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Alzheimers Society and Rugby League Cares for which a box will be available at the Crematorium. Friends who are unable to attend the service are welcome to join the family afterwards at the Roundhill Club, Beancroft Road, Castleford. WF10 5AE. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son. Funeral Directors.
