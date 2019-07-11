|
Causier Denis Fenwick Of Methley. Passed away peacefully in Oakland's Care Home, after a long illness, with his loving family by his side, on the 6th July 2019,
aged 88 years. The beloved husband of Enid, a devoted dad of Michael, Beverley and Kay, a special grandad and great grandad, a dear father in law to Paul, Andrew and Madelaine also a loved brother and uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on Monday 22nd July, with service in
St Oswalds Church, Methley at 2pm, followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 11, 2019