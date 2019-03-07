|
|
|
Bramley Dennis Suddenly at home on
Tuesday 26th February 2019,
aged 68, of Pontefract.
Much loved husband, dad, brother, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 12.20pm at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for a charity chosen by the family. Everybody is welcome for refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries please contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More