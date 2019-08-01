Resources More Obituaries for Denis Causier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Denis Causier

Notice Causier Denis The family of the late Denis Causier would like to thank all friends and neighbours for your cards and kind sympathy shown during this difficult time and sad loss of Denis.

Thank you to Rev Alison Battye at

St Oswalds Church for a lovely service, to all the staff at Oakland's Care Home, Methley for the love and care given over the years, to the doctors and staff at Pinfold Lane Surgery for their help, to the staff at Methley WMC for their hospitality and refreshments, also Michelle's flowers for the stunning floral tributes. Finally a special thank you to Chris McTigue and staff at McTigue Funeral Directors for your dignified and caring funeral arrangements. The donations collected in church came to £483.00. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices