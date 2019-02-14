Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
09:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Deirdre Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deirdre Graham

Notice Condolences

Deirdre Graham Notice
Graham Deirdre
(née Hird) Of Eggborough.
Passed away peacefully on 5th February 2019 at her home, aged 81.
Beloved wife of Eddie, much loved mother of Russell, Amanda and Alison, loving sister of Sandra, Shauna, Bill and Geoffrey, also a treasured daughter of Ethel and Harold.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February 2019 at 9:40am.
Dress in black, no flowers please, donations will be gratefully
received on behalf of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.