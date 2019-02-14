|
|
|
Graham Deirdre
(née Hird) Of Eggborough.
Passed away peacefully on 5th February 2019 at her home, aged 81.
Beloved wife of Eddie, much loved mother of Russell, Amanda and Alison, loving sister of Sandra, Shauna, Bill and Geoffrey, also a treasured daughter of Ethel and Harold.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February 2019 at 9:40am.
Dress in black, no flowers please, donations will be gratefully
received on behalf of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Foundation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More