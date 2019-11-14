|
|
|
Woolford David The family of David Woolford,
who passed away peacefully on the 15th October 2019 in the
Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract, would like to pass on their sincerest thanks and gratitude to those who attended his funeral and to the many people who have shared kind words and condolences in recent weeks.
Particular thanks also to
R J Burgess Independent
Family Funeral Directors
and Sue McEntegart for a wonderfully fitting funeral, service and eulogy which have been commended by many.
A hugely generous and much appreciated £438.71 was raised through donations at the service and a further £437 via family fundraisers and cards received.
This has all been passed to the magnificent Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract to help them continue giving their excellent
care and service to others
as they did to David.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019