Woolford David Of Castleford, aged 76 years,
passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on
Tuesday 15th October in the
Prince of Wales Hospice.
The devoted husband of Christine, much loved dad of Philip and Sandra, cherished grandad, and
a dear brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to so many.
David will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday
30th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu for the
Prince of Wales Hospice, may be left in the donation box as you leave
the crematorium.
Will all relatives and friends kindly accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors
01924-894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 24, 2019