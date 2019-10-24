Woolford David Of Castleford, aged 76 years,

passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on

Tuesday 15th October in the

Prince of Wales Hospice.

The devoted husband of Christine, much loved dad of Philip and Sandra, cherished grandad, and

a dear brother-in-law, uncle

and friend to so many.

David will be sadly missed by

all his loving family and friends.

The funeral service and cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday

30th October at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu for the

Prince of Wales Hospice, may be left in the donation box as you leave

the crematorium.

Will all relatives and friends kindly accept this intimation and meet

at the crematorium.

All enquiries please to

R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors

01924-894017. Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 24, 2019