STEER DAVID ROBERT Of Pontefract, passed away in hospital on June 8th 2019, aged 72 years. A dearly loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, June 26th at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. The family invite everyone to join them afterwards at Kings Croft Hotel. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract.
Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
