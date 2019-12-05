|
|
|
Miller David Michael Of Knottingley passed away peacefully on November 17th 2019 after a short illness.
Devoted husband, dad, father in law, granddad, brother and uncle.
Forever in our hearts from
your ever loving family.
The service will take place on
Friday 13th December 2019 at
St Botolph's Church, Knottingley at 10.15, followed by burial at 11.00 at Knottingley Cemetery. Family and friends welcome to join us at Knottingley Club afterwards to celebrate David's life. Family
flowers only please, donations in David's memory to go to Knottingley Silver Band.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019