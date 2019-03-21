|
|
|
Middleton David Alexander Passed away peacefully on
4th March aged 85.
A father of 3, grandfather to 8, great grandfather to 5,
uncle to many and a
loving husband for 62 years.
We will always cherish
his memory and be thankful
that he was there for us.
"Simply the Best."
Funeral service to be held at Pontefract Crematorium
on Tuesday 2nd April at 1:40pm.
We would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Ash Grove Surgery and the Macmillan Nurses for their care, compassion and support.
Family flowers only please with any donations to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Rhodes Funeralcare, Knottingley on 01977 672618
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
