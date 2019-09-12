Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
09:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Marshall

Notice Condolences

David Marshall Notice
MARSHALL DAVID Formerly of Featherstone and Castleford, died peacefully at home in Ferrybridge on September 2nd 2019 aged 61 years. Beloved husband of Joan, a dearly loved dad and grandad, also a dear brother. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, September 16th at 9.40am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Cancer Research and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.