MARSHALL DAVID Formerly of Featherstone and Castleford, died peacefully at home in Ferrybridge on September 2nd 2019 aged 61 years. Beloved husband of Joan, a dearly loved dad and grandad, also a dear brother. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, September 16th at 9.40am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Cancer Research and may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019