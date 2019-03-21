|
|
|
SNOWDEN DAVE Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully on March 9th 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 60 years. Dearly loved husband of Wendy and a loving and much loved dad and grandad, also a loved son and brother and a very dear friend to many. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, March 27th at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Diabetes UK, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More