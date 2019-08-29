|
|
|
POTTER Darren Paul Passed away peacefully on
12th August 2019, aged 51 years.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, by request.
Donations in lieu will be gratefully received in aid of
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to
A N Abraham Funeral Directors,
South Elmsall on 01977 641315.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 29, 2019