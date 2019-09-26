|
BOWEN CYRIL Of Three Lane Ends, Castleford, passed away peacefully on September 16th 2019, aged 88 years. Dear husband of the late Doreen and dearly loved dad of Margery, also a loving and much loved grandad and great grandad. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, October 8th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research UK may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019