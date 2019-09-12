LONGLEY Craig Peter Of Featherstone, a Signalling and Telecommunications Engineering Manager, died unexpectedly on Monday 2nd of September 2019

at the age of 36.

Craig was born in 1982 and since that day has been full of life.

He had so much determination and passion for work and family.

One of his biggest and proudest achievements were his beautiful children Elvy May and Benjamin Craig. He leaves behind a loving wife Ali, his mam and dad Peter and Sandra and siblings Darren, Tara and Ryan. He was an amazing daddy, husband, son, brother, uncle and brother in law. He will be truly missed by everyone. He is loved very much by family and friends, taken too soon.

We know you are flying high in the stars with your superpowers. Sleep tight Craig.

A celebration of Craig's life

will take place on

Tuesday 24th September 2019 in

St Thomas' Church, Featherstone at 12.30pm followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium for

close family and friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria.

Everybody welcome for refreshments after the service at the Kyte Hotel, Darrington.

All enquiries contact

Granville Brooks on 01977 791869 Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019