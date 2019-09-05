Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Colin Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON Colin ( Hutch) Passed away at West Riding Nursing Home on 26th August 2019, aged 77.
Colin was much loved by all of the family and will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
20th September 2019 at 11am.
No flowers please however, donations in lieu to Ward 43 at Pinderfields and The Swaledale
Unit at West Riding Care Home.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019
