CAREY Colin Clifford Peacefully at Dewsbury Hospital, on Tuesday 10th December aged 85. Beloved Husband to Enid,
also a dear Dad, Grandad and
Great-Grandad.
Funeral service to take place at 11am at St Cuthberts' Church, Ackworth on Tuesday 7th January, followed by the committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Donation to the British Legion in lieu of flowers.
Refreshments will be available after the committal at The Electric Theatre, Ackworth.
All enquiries to be made to Infinity Funeral Directors, Ackworth 0800 772 3583.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019